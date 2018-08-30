Street in downtown Nakhon Si Thammarat
South

‘Drug addict’ teen shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat

By TN / August 30, 2018

An alleged drug addict suspected of involvement in a local drug gang was shot dead at his house in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Wednesday night.

The Si Chon district police, called to the scene at 9pm, found Sarawut Wichaikul, 19, with gunshot wounds to the left eye and forehead in his bedroom at his mother’s house.

