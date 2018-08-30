Couple of dog-carrying thieves nabbed by police





Police said today they have arrested a couple who allegedly committed a string of thefts in several provinces netting about 10 million baht worth of valuables the past ten years.

The couple, identified by police as Apichart Boonruang, 42, and Mrs Thiyada Boonruang, 38, were presented at a press conference with several of the stolen items allegedly found in their lodging in Don Mueang area.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

