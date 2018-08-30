Aussie jumps bail for assaulting female cabin crew, steals Phuket yacht to sail home

PHUKET: An Australian already on the run for assaulting two air stewardess on a flight from Sydney to Bangkok last year has been arrested and released in Darwin after fleeing Thailand on a yacht chartered out of Phuket.
O. V. D., 37, and his ex-special forces brother Shane, 43, arrived in Darwin last Sunday (Aug 26) after sailing for six weeks, reports the Daily Mail.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
-
Missing Indonesian man’s body found washed up on Phuket Beach
-
Portuguese man arrested in Phuket for illegal possession of firearm, ammunition
-
One tourist dead, two safe after being pulled from Phuket surf
-
Phuket gets own Administrative Court