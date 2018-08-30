Aft Mast Rig on Catamaran Made In Thailand RB Power & Sailing Model HK-40
Phuket

Aussie jumps bail for assaulting female cabin crew, steals Phuket yacht to sail home

By TN / August 30, 2018

PHUKET: An Australian already on the run for assaulting two air stewardess on a flight from Sydney to Bangkok last year has been arrested and released in Darwin after fleeing Thailand on a yacht chartered out of Phuket.

O. V. D., 37, and his ex-special forces brother Shane, 43, arrived in Darwin last Sunday (Aug 26) after sailing for six weeks, reports the Daily Mail.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close