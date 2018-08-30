Lost exchange students rescued from jungle in Chiang Mai





CHIANG MAI: Eleven American exchange students who became lost in the jungle at Huay Tueng Thao reservoir on Wednesday were found by rescuers around midnight and led to safety.

The rescue operation began shortly after 7pm on Wednesday when one of the students used a mobile phone to call local tourist police, said Col Supakon Rueansati, manager of the office for tourism promotion of the reservoir, a popular recreation area for locals and visitors in Mae Rim district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

