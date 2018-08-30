Tenasserim Hills and the Kwai river in Kanchanaburi
North

Body of missing Irishman found in Kanchanaburi river

By TN / August 30, 2018

The body of a man from Northern Ireland was found floating on the Kwai Noi River in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district on Thursday morning shortly after his Thai wife went to the police to say he had been missing for two days.

The body of R. L., 51, was found just hours after his wife, Supapansa Pornkhunthod, 39, a resident of Bangkok’s Suan Luang district, filed a report with the Sai Yok police.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close