Body of missing Irishman found in Kanchanaburi river





The body of a man from Northern Ireland was found floating on the Kwai Noi River in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district on Thursday morning shortly after his Thai wife went to the police to say he had been missing for two days.

The body of R. L., 51, was found just hours after his wife, Supapansa Pornkhunthod, 39, a resident of Bangkok’s Suan Luang district, filed a report with the Sai Yok police.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

