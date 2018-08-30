Long-tail boats at Maya Beach, Koh Phi Phi
South

Death of German tourist in Phi Phi reaches top level of Thai police

By TN / August 30, 2018

A top police spokesman has commented on the as yet unsolved death of a German tourist found on rocks at Koh Phi Phi.

Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen said that national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda is being kept closely informed of developments.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Daily News

