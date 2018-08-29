Sairee Beach in Koh Tao island
News

British tourist’s mother ready to come to Thailand to pursue the alleged Koh Tao rape case

By TN / August 29, 2018

The mother of the British backpacker who claimed she was drugged, raped and robbed on Koh Tao island in Surat Thani in June, said she was ready to fly to Thailand to file a complaint with the police on the behalf of her daughter.

In a Facebook livestream interview with Suthichai Yoon of Thai PBS on Monday night, she said she would never allow her daughter to return to Thailand again but would represent her in filing a complaint with the Thai police, claiming that she has the DNA evidence of the perpetrator.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close