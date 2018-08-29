Garden at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok
Prayut orders airport design contest probe

By TN / August 29, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) to conduct a probe into the contest to design Suvarnabhumi airport’s new passenger terminal, amid concerns among competing architects and the public over how the eventual winner was chosen.

The controversy arose after the original winner, the SA Group — comprising SPAN Consultants and Sign-Tech Engineering Consultant Co — was disqualified after failing to submit the original quotation for the design cost given by AoT.

