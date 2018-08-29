PM disagrees with higher penalties for drivers without driving licenses





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that he personally did not agree with a police proposal to increase the penalties for drivers without driving licenses.

Asked about the controversial proposal which has attracted widespread criticisms, the prime minister said the proposal should also take into consideration other issues besides the requirement for the drivers to be more responsible and to always carry driving licenses with them.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article