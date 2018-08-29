A road in Lamphun, northern Thailand
News

PM disagrees with higher penalties for drivers without driving licenses

By TN / August 29, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that he personally did not agree with a police proposal to increase the penalties for drivers without driving licenses.

Asked about the controversial proposal which has attracted widespread criticisms, the prime minister said the proposal should also take into consideration other issues besides the requirement for the drivers to be more responsible and to always carry driving licenses with them.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close