DDPM prepares for widespread flooding and stormy conditions

BANGKOK, 29th August 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has ordered preparations be made to handle heavy rains as a monsoon system is to move over the northern region between now and tomorrow.
The DDPM has ordered its provincial offices to be ready to respond to flooding, overflows and landslides as well as the impact of dam discharges. The department has coordinated with other relevant agencies to prepare equipment and is monitoring the situation closely so that it may respond in a timely matter to any incidents.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand
