Floods in Ayutthaya
News

DDPM prepares for widespread flooding and stormy conditions

By TN / August 29, 2018

BANGKOK, 29th August 2018 (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has ordered preparations be made to handle heavy rains as a monsoon system is to move over the northern region between now and tomorrow.

The DDPM has ordered its provincial offices to be ready to respond to flooding, overflows and landslides as well as the impact of dam discharges. The department has coordinated with other relevant agencies to prepare equipment and is monitoring the situation closely so that it may respond in a timely matter to any incidents.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close