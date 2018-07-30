59 provinces told to brace for floods, mudslides





Disaster prevention and prevention offices in 59 provinces have been instructed to be fully prepared for river overflows, flash floods and landslides as many provinces in the North, Northeast, Central and South regions have been hit by intensive and isolated heavy rain, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Chayapol Thitisak said on Monday.

Mr Chayapol said the disaster prevention and mitigation offices have been told to be prepared in terms of manpower and equipment.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

