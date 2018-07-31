Thai policeman in Pattaya
Bangkok

Bangkok Teens Arrested For Drive-By Shooting Prank

By TN / July 31, 2018

BANGKOK — Six people have been charged for staging a prank in which they drove around a neighborhood in camouflage pretending to shoot bystanders with fake guns.

A group of six teens and adults, ages 16 to 27, were charged with creating a nuisance and inciting fear after they drove on a road in the eastern district of Nong Chok, aiming fake weapons such as an industrial caulking gun at pedestrians while playing sounds of machine gun fire.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

