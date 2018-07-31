Restored end of Pattaya beach attracting holidaymakers

CHON BURI: Pattaya beach is attracting more people since being widened by a sandfill extension built at the northern end. The extension has widened the beach there to its original 35 metres.
The Marine Department hired a contractor to improve the landscape and extend the beach under a beach “nourishment” scheme after a survey highlighted major erosion along the 2.7km Pattaya beach, from the northern end to the southern.
Full story: Bangkok Post
CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Police identify and arrest prime suspects in shooting at Buddha Mountain, one a wealthy and prominent Phuket Business Owner
-
Couple murdered execution style in broad daylight in front of dozens of tourists at Buddha Mountain
-
Pattaya City Police arrests nearly 100 teenage motorbike racers, confiscates bikes
-
Pattaya City begins testing speed trap cameras
-
Pattaya police do nothing after infirm Russian woman robbed of phones in her own home