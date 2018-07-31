Restored end of Pattaya beach attracting holidaymakers





CHON BURI: Pattaya beach is attracting more people since being widened by a sandfill extension built at the northern end. The extension has widened the beach there to its original 35 metres.

The Marine Department hired a contractor to improve the landscape and extend the beach under a beach “nourishment” scheme after a survey highlighted major erosion along the 2.7km Pattaya beach, from the northern end to the southern.

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST

