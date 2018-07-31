Towed speedboat in Pattaya
Pattaya

Restored end of Pattaya beach attracting holidaymakers

By TN / July 31, 2018

CHON BURI: Pattaya beach is attracting more people since being widened by a sandfill extension built at the northern end. The extension has widened the beach there to its original 35 metres.

The Marine Department hired a contractor to improve the landscape and extend the beach under a beach “nourishment” scheme after a survey highlighted major erosion along the 2.7km Pattaya beach, from the northern end to the southern.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close