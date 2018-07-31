Crime Suppression Division police patch
Pattaya

Police identify and arrest prime suspects in shooting at Buddha Mountain, one a wealthy and prominent Phuket Business Owner

By TN / July 31, 2018

Police have identified and arrested the primary suspects in the shooting of a young Thai couple in broad daylight in front of dozens of tourists at popular local tourist attraction Buddha Mountain.

One, known by nickname as Mr. Fat Fat, is a Phuket Businessman who has multiple businesses and was involved in a personal dispute with the couple and is believed by police to have hired a hitman to take out the young couple.

