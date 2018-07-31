Buildings in Patong Beach, Phuket, Thailand.
Phuket

Man talked down from pedestrian bridge jump

By TN / July 31, 2018

PHUKET: Thalang Police last night night managed to prevent a man from jumping off a pedestrian bride onto the busy Thepkrasattri Rd last night (July 29).

Officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene, near Wat Srisoonthorn, at 10:20pm to find a man wearing black long-sleeved shirt and black jeans in state of emotional distress threatening to jump.

