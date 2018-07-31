Krabi hotel worker killed, smartphone missing





A hotel worker was killed while resting in his rented room after a nightshift in Krabi’s Muang district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the wife and daughter found the body of Pornsak Saisin, 41, at their rented room in Tambon Tapprik in Muang district. They said his smartphone had been stolen.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

