Street view of Krabi Town
Krabi hotel worker killed, smartphone missing

By TN / July 31, 2018

A hotel worker was killed while resting in his rented room after a nightshift in Krabi’s Muang district, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the wife and daughter found the body of Pornsak Saisin, 41, at their rented room in Tambon Tapprik in Muang district. They said his smartphone had been stolen.

