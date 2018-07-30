Couple murdered execution style in broad daylight in front of dozens of tourists at Buddha Mountain





A young Thai couple were brutally murdered execution style in front of dozens of tourists in broad daylight today directly in front of major local tourist attraction, Buddha Mountain.

Dead side by side at the scene on Sunday were Paweena Nameuangrak, 20, and 21 old Anantachai Jaritram.

Paweena had been hit four times by 9mm bullets and her boyfriend three times. Police found six shell casings and a lot of blood at the scene.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

