Colorful truck in Thailand
North

CSD steps in after woman dies after ‘falling from lorry’

By TN / July 30, 2018

The father of a woman on Monday turned to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to investigate his suspicion that the death of his daughter was not simply an accident.

Nareekan Yawiratch, 19, died on July 19 in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya province after apparently accepting a ride home from an entertainment venue in an articulated lorry.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close