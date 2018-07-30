CSD steps in after woman dies after ‘falling from lorry’





The father of a woman on Monday turned to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) to investigate his suspicion that the death of his daughter was not simply an accident.

Nareekan Yawiratch, 19, died on July 19 in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya province after apparently accepting a ride home from an entertainment venue in an articulated lorry.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

