A huge timber factory in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district caught fire at about 5 pm on Thursday(Apr 12).

More than ten fire trucks were rushed to the scene of the inferno at Palace timber factory, located on a two-rai land plot on Route 347 at kilometer marker 19+800 in Tambon Bang Krasan, Bang Pa-in district to try to contain the fire from spreading to a nearby petrol station.

By Thai PBS