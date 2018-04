KALASIN: A female university student and male companion were arrested and fined on Friday after photos of her naked at night on a bridge across Lampao reservoir went viral online.

The 22-year-old woman, a second-year student at a well-known university in Maha Sarakham province, and the 23-year-old man, also a student at the same university, were taken to Sahatsakhan police station in Kalasin on Friday for questioning.

Full story: Bangkok Post

YONGYUTH PHUPHUANGPHET

BANGKOK POST