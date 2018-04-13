Grand Songkran celebrations underway in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 13th April 2018 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has started Songkran festivities and merrymakers are reminded to celebrate the Thai New Year with courtesy.

Bangkok Governor Pol. Gen. Assawin Kwanmuang joined with Bangkokians to offer alms to monks at Lumpini Park in Pathumwan district. Some of the attendees were dressed in traditional costumes to promote the traditional Songkran. The BMA also held a bathing rite for 20 elders selected by different youth centers to foster gratitude and respect for the elderly among Thai people.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand