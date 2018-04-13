Friday, April 13, 2018
Home > Bangkok > Grand Songkran celebrations underway in Bangkok

Grand Songkran celebrations underway in Bangkok

Foreigners and Thais celebrating the Thai New year
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK, 13th April 2018 (NNT) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has started Songkran festivities and merrymakers are reminded to celebrate the Thai New Year with courtesy.

Bangkok Governor Pol. Gen. Assawin Kwanmuang joined with Bangkokians to offer alms to monks at Lumpini Park in Pathumwan district. Some of the attendees were dressed in traditional costumes to promote the traditional Songkran. The BMA also held a bathing rite for 20 elders selected by different youth centers to foster gratitude and respect for the elderly among Thai people.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Plastic bottles and waste at the garbage beach of Malaysia

From rubbish to riches

Breaking News

Bangkok suffers another road crater

Motorcycles at Sukhumvit Soi 4/3 Nana intersection in Bangkok

Driver says not aware of crash that killed city cleaner

Leave a Reply