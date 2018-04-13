Baby born in China four years after parents’ death

PanARMENIAN.Net – A baby has been born in China to a surrogate mother four years after his parents died in a car crash, Chinese media reported, according to the BBC.

The couple, who died in 2013, had frozen several embryos hoping to have a child through IVF.

After the accident, their parents fought a protracted legal battle to be allowed to use the embryos.

The boy was born in December to a surrogate from Laos and The Beijing News first reported the case this week.

