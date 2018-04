PHUKET: Police arrested a man at Phuket International Airport with a haul of drugs found in his suitcase along with 53 fake B1,000 banknotes last night (April 12).

Officers placed Nanawa Na Songkhla, 36, from Chiang Mai, under arrest at about 8pm.

