21-year-old actress Natnicha killed in car crash

Thai actress Natnicha Cherdchubupagaree
Former child actress Natnicha “In” Cherdchubupagaree, 21, died on Saturday morning (April 7) after her BMW car crashed into a roadside tree on the Kanchanapisek western ring road in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya province.

Natnicha drove in her SUV bearing Bangkok licence plate “5กบ 5248 กทม” on the outbound traffic of the western ring road heading for Bang Pa-in interchange when it suddenly skidded and ran out of the road just before arriving at the flyover crossing the Chiang Rak railway station.

