Large crowds formed long queues at provincial offices of the Treasury Department to exchange cash for the first lot of circulated coins bearing the image of King Rama X on Friday, the Chakri Memorial Day.

The new coins are available in denominations of 10, 5, 2 and 1 baht, as well as 50 satang. Each person was allowed to exchange up to 1,000 baht — 40 10-baht coins, 40 5-baht coins, 100 2-baht coins, 100 1-baht coins, and 200 50-satang coins.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS