The first coins to be issued marking the reign of King Rama X will be put into circulation on April 6, Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong said on Wednesday.

The new coins would replace existing coins, which were exiting the economy. Collectors were aware that the old coins would not be reproduced, he said. It would take 4-5 years to replace most existing coins.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WICHIT CHANTANUSORNSIRI

BANGKOK POST