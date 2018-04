BANGKOK, 5 April 2018 (NNT) – Thailand Post announced that it will suspend its services during Songkran festival from April 12-16.

Thailand Post President Samorn Therdthamphiboon said all Thailand Post’s branches nationwide will suspend their services from April 4 to 6.

