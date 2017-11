Four Japanese tourists and a Thai female guide were killed when a passenger van in which they were travelled crashed into the rear of a 10-wheel truck on Pathum-Bang Pahan road in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Police said that the van driver, 52-year old Charun Aksornsri, survived the fatal accident with serious injuries and burns after he was pulled out of the vehicle by rescue workers.

