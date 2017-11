PHUKET: Police are hoping to track down the driver of a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck who fled the scene after his pickup slammed into – and knocked clear from its base – a street lamp in the middle of Thepkrasattri Rd in central Phuket just after midnight (Nov 9).

The force of the impact uprooted the street lamp and left it knocked down amid the southbound lanes.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News