A policeman was killed and another seriously wounded early on Thursday when a police checkpoint in Narathiwat’s Bacho district was attacked with pipe bombs early on Thursday, police said.

Pol Capt Kawin Nitithamtrakul, chief of the Ton Sai checkpont on Phetkasem highway in Tambon Palukasamo of Bacho district, said the incident occurred at about five minutes before 1am when a number of militants came in the dark to an area behind the checkpoint.

By Thai PBS