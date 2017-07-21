Friday, July 21, 2017
Heavy rain causes mayhem for Pattaya roads

Flooding in Pattaya
If you are currently here enjoying your time in Pattaya, unless you have been living under a rock, or recovering from the previous day/nights hangover in bed, you will have noticed we had quite a bit of rain last night, July 19th.

It is well and truly the rainy season now and last nights storm caused absolute chaos on the roads. Some of the worst affected areas included the Sukhumvit Road stretching from Central to South Pattaya, 3rd Road, and Khao Talo, where water levels reached up to 50cm in some places.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Pattaya One

