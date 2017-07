Online campaign to suspend the visa of American YouTuber Nathan Bartling, better known as “My Mate Nate” and oust him from Thailand now gained over 65,000 supporters within five days.

The online campaign followed widespread criticism of his prank videos in Thailand are considered inappropriate and a violation of Thai laws. The videos were uploaded on his My mate Nate YouTube channel which drew more than 3 million subscribers.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS