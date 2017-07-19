Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Thai judge announces 21 guilty verdicts in major trafficking trial

PanARMENIAN.Net – A judge handing down verdicts in Thailand’s biggest human trafficking trial on Wednesday, July 19 had announced 21 guilty verdicts by mid-morning from 103 defendants, with judgments expected to last late into the day, Reuters reports.

Some of those found guilty of trafficking were also convicted for taking part in organized transnational crime, forcible detention leading to death, and of rape.

The legal process in handing down verdicts is lengthy in Thailand and it may take hours before the judge reveals the exact sentences for those convicted to a packed Bangkok court.

The defendants, which include a Thai army general, police officers, local politicians and Myanmar nationals, are accused of smuggling and trafficking migrants on the Thai-Malaysia border.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, head of the ruling junta, asked Thais not to put the blame for trafficking on military figures, a reference to the army general on trial.

PanARMENIAN.Net

PanARMENIAN Network

Leave a Reply