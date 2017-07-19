Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Home > News > Court Reads Verdict of Traffickers Behind Rohingya Death Camp

Court Reads Verdict of Traffickers Behind Rohingya Death Camp

Rohingya people in Rakhine State, Myanmar
TN News 0

BANGKOK — The Criminal Court on Wednesday began reading the verdict for a mass human trafficking ring behind the operation of a Rohingya death camp raided in 2015.

Former Army advisor Lt. Gen. Manas Koongpan is among 103 defendants accused of involvement in the human slave camp found in the southern provinces bordering Malaysia. The makeshift stockade found in the jungle was said to have been used by traffickers to detain Rohingya refugees until their family could pay them ransom money. Mass graves were also found behind the camp.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Dept. of Fisheries warns of blue-ringed octopus

Breaking News

Japan calls off all tours to Thailand

Toyota Corolla Altis blue taxi in Bangkok

DLT to hold talk on illegal taxis this March 20

Leave a Reply