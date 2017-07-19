Court Reads Verdict of Traffickers Behind Rohingya Death Camp

BANGKOK — The Criminal Court on Wednesday began reading the verdict for a mass human trafficking ring behind the operation of a Rohingya death camp raided in 2015.

Former Army advisor Lt. Gen. Manas Koongpan is among 103 defendants accused of involvement in the human slave camp found in the southern provinces bordering Malaysia. The makeshift stockade found in the jungle was said to have been used by traffickers to detain Rohingya refugees until their family could pay them ransom money. Mass graves were also found behind the camp.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Sasiwan Mokkhasen

Khaosod English