Wednesday, July 19, 2017
GLO probes record lottery win

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) is set to punish dealers who supplied 30 pairs of lottery tickets with the same number to a 75-year-old man who won a record 180 million baht.

GLO director Maj Gen Chalongrat Nakartit said Tuesday he had asked his subordinates to find the dealers who received the lottery tickets from the GLO, and traded them among themselves so one dealer was able to offer the lucky customer 30 tickets with the same number. The practice violated an agreement made with the GLO, he said.

