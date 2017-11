TRANG: A Thai woman was found dead with her throat slashed at a rubber plantation in Kantang district on Wednesday, a day after her jealous Myanmar husband phoned her father to tell him where her body was.

Police and forensic officers went to the rubber plantation in tambon Khok Yang, about 700 metres from a road, and found the body covered with a blanket. An iron bucket had been placed over her head.

METHEE MUANGKAEW

BANGKOK POST