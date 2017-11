Two mild earthquakes struck Myanmar early on Thursday (Nov 9) near Thai border with residents in Chiang Rai province saying they felt one tremor that lasted a few seconds.

The Seismology Bureau reported on Thursday that the first tremor of 4.4 magnitude happened at 06:29am with epicentre in Myanmar, 64 kilometres northwest of Chiang Mai’s Fang district.

