Thursday, November 9, 2017
Home > North > Chiang Rai prepares to retake defunct mine

Chiang Rai prepares to retake defunct mine

Chiang Rai satellite view
TN North 0

CHIANG RAI, 9 November 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and relevant agencies have banded together to sieze a defunct scheelite mine in Chiang Rai province.

Director of Protected Area Regional Office 15, Kamolchai Kotcha, army officers and administrative officials have jointly inspected four plots of land covering 151.68 hectares in Wiang Pa Pao district where the mine is located.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Floods in Thailand

Tourists evacuated from riverside resorts in Pai district as flash flood sweeps through

Traffic in Chiang Mai

Smoke haze in Northern Thailand critical

Breaking News

Bomb kills two at Myanmar-Thailand border crossing

Leave a Reply