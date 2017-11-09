Chiang Rai prepares to retake defunct mine

CHIANG RAI, 9 November 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and relevant agencies have banded together to sieze a defunct scheelite mine in Chiang Rai province.

Director of Protected Area Regional Office 15, Kamolchai Kotcha, army officers and administrative officials have jointly inspected four plots of land covering 151.68 hectares in Wiang Pa Pao district where the mine is located.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau Of Thailand