The cabinet on Tuesday (Nov 7) approved the Finance Ministry’s shopping tax break for about three weeks between Nov 11-Dec 3 as an economic stimulus measure, according to Nathaporn Jatusripitak, an adviser at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Under this measure, an individual income taxpayer can deduct the value of domestic purchases of goods and services from personal income tax. The goods and services bought must be for use in the country only.

By Thai PBS