Health Minister Says Coronavirus Situation Controllable

Health Minister Says Coronavirus Situation Controllable1 min read
BANGKOK, March 10 (TNA) — Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has assured that the epidemic of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Thailand has not reached its third stage of mass transmission and that the issue has not shaken the government’s stability.
Mr Anutin said that the government was trying to solve the shortages of medical masks for medical personnel and the problem was being relieved.
TNA