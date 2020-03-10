Public Health Ministry reports 3 new Coronavirus cases today





The Thai Ministry of Public Health today reported three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 53, with 33 of them having recovered and returned home, one death and the remainder still in hospital.

One of the new cases is a 41-year old woman, who did not travel abroad but was in close contact with a Thai man, the 45th case, who has been treated at Rajavithi Hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



