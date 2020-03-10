Tue. Mar 10th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Public Health Ministry reports 3 new Coronavirus cases today

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand

Vajira Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Nattmun / Wikimedia Commons.


The Thai Ministry of Public Health today reported three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 53, with 33 of them having recovered and returned home, one death and the remainder still in hospital.

One of the new cases is a 41-year old woman, who did not travel abroad but was in close contact with a Thai man, the 45th case, who has been treated at Rajavithi Hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Health Minister Says Coronavirus Situation Controllable

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Some Thai Airways passengers require health certificates

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Search underway for 80 escaping Thai workers returning from South Korea

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Public Health Ministry reports 3 new Coronavirus cases today

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Health Minister Says Coronavirus Situation Controllable

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Some Thai Airways passengers require health certificates

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Russian man in Phuket did not die from Coronavirus, report officials

20 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close