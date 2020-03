Thai Airways International now requires passengers departing from China, Italy and South Korea to present health certificates before they are issued boarding passes.

THAI president Sumeth Damrongchaitham announced the restriction on the airline’s Facebook page late on Monday night.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

