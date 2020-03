The Songkran party on Khao San Road and activities in two neighbouring communities have been cancelled this year to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus disease.

Piyabutr Jeewaramonaikul, president of the Khaosan Business Association, on Monday announced the decision to scrub the April water-splashing festival there this year.

Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

