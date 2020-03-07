Songkran Festival in Bangkok could be cancelled due to Coronavirus

Songkran Festival in Bangkok could be cancelled due to Coronavirus1 min read
BANGKOK, March 7 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will decide next week whether to cancel an annual water splashing festival in the capital scheduled to be held in April.
A BMA spokeswoman said the BMA will either next Monday or Tuesday invite business entrepreneurs in Bangkok’s popular destinations such as Khao San Road, Santichaiprakan Park, Silom Road and the Siam Square for discussions on the issue.
TNA