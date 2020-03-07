Sun. Mar 8th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Songkran Festival in Bangkok could be cancelled due to Coronavirus

1 min read
18 hours ago TN
Songkran in Silom Road

Songkran in Silom Road, Bangkok. Photo: James Antrobus / flickr.


BANGKOK, March 7 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will decide next week whether to cancel an annual water splashing festival in the capital scheduled to be held in April.

A BMA spokeswoman said the BMA will either next Monday or Tuesday invite business entrepreneurs in Bangkok’s popular destinations such as Khao San Road, Santichaiprakan Park, Silom Road and the Siam Square for discussions on the issue.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Taxi motorcyclists attack Grab biker in Bangkok

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Man shoots and injures wife at Central Plaza in Nonthaburi

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Chinese Man, Thai Nominee Arrested in Bangkok for Loan Sharking

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Search underway for 80 escaping Thai workers returning from South Korea

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Patong massage shop gutted by fire

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

South Korea Coronavirus Cases Climb above 7,000

17 hours ago TN
2 min read

Thai Judge Commits Suicide In Chiang Mai

17 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close