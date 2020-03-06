Pattaya City cancels all non religious official Songkran Activities due to Coronavirus concerns

Pattaya City cancels all non religious official Songkran Activities due to Coronavirus concerns1 min read
Pattaya – This afternoon Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem confirmed that Pattaya has cancelled most official Songkran activities for this year due to concerns of the outbreak of the Covid19 novel Coronavirus.
This includes the Wan Lai Festival on the 19, which is the single biggest event on the cities yearly calendar, attracting up to a half million tourists domestic and foreign in what is likely Thailand’s wildest Songkran party.
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News