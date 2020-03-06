Fri. Mar 6th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pattaya City cancels all non religious official Songkran Activities due to Coronavirus concerns

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations in Pattaya

Songkran (Thai New Year) celebrations in Pattaya. Photo: Mohith Agadi.


Pattaya – This afternoon Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem confirmed that Pattaya has cancelled most official Songkran activities for this year due to concerns of the outbreak of the Covid19 novel Coronavirus.

This includes the Wan Lai Festival on the 19, which is the single biggest event on the cities yearly calendar, attracting up to a half million tourists domestic and foreign in what is likely Thailand’s wildest Songkran party.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pattaya night club guard injured after traffic accident and being attacked by group of Thai men

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Transgender arrested after attacking American tourist with Sodium Hydroxide in Pattaya

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Australian bodybuilding champion arrested in Pattaya for allegedly working without permit

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pattaya City cancels all non religious official Songkran Activities due to Coronavirus concerns

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

British visitor is latest Coronavirus case

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Low key Songkran celebrations this year as coronavirus concerns grow

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close