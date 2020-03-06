Low key Songkran celebrations this year as coronavirus concerns grow





The annual Songkran water festival, in mid-April, has become the latest casualty of COVID-19, as organizers cancel several festive events.

Saensuk municipal mayor Narongchai Khunpluem said that the annual Lai Bang Saen and sand castle building festival, scheduled for April 16th and 17th, following the April 13th to 15th Songkran holidays, will be cancelled to avoid spreading coronavirus.

He also urged people not to splash water on one another, adding that pick-up trucks carrying water for splashing will be banned from beach roads in Bang Saen resort town.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

