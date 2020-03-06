British visitor is latest Coronavirus case

British visitor is latest Coronavirus case1 min read
BANGKOK, March 6 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry reported one more confirmed Covid-19 case, a British national, raising the total case in Thailand to 48.
Thailand is ranked the world’s 24th on the number of the total coronavirus cases.
In the daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation, the new case, announced on Friday is a British man from London. He was in Hong Kong for a transit flight on Feb 29 before arriving in Thailand.
