British visitor is latest Coronavirus case





BANGKOK, March 6 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry reported one more confirmed Covid-19 case, a British national, raising the total case in Thailand to 48.

Thailand is ranked the world’s 24th on the number of the total coronavirus cases.

In the daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation, the new case, announced on Friday is a British man from London. He was in Hong Kong for a transit flight on Feb 29 before arriving in Thailand.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



