Fri. Mar 6th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

British visitor is latest Coronavirus case

1 min read
18 mins ago TN
Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan Province. Photo: Terence Ong.


BANGKOK, March 6 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry reported one more confirmed Covid-19 case, a British national, raising the total case in Thailand to 48.

Thailand is ranked the world’s 24th on the number of the total coronavirus cases.

In the daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation, the new case, announced on Friday is a British man from London. He was in Hong Kong for a transit flight on Feb 29 before arriving in Thailand.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Low key Songkran celebrations this year as coronavirus concerns grow

28 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports 4 New Coronavirus Cases

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Every Thai Worker returning from South Korea to be isolated

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pattaya City cancels all non religious official Songkran Activities due to Coronavirus concerns

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

British visitor is latest Coronavirus case

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Low key Songkran celebrations this year as coronavirus concerns grow

28 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close