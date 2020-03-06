Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket





PHUKET: More than 2,000 passengers and crew on board the Costa Fortuna cruise liner that arrived in Patong Bay this morning (Mar 6) have been refused permission to come ashore. The ban follows officials confirming that 64 Italians on board left Italy in the past 14 days.

The move follows the Thai government yesterday instituting a 14-day quarantine on all people arriving from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, Iran and Italy.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



