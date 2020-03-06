Fri. Mar 6th, 2020

Italian ‘risk’ tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket

PHUKET: More than 2,000 passengers and crew on board the Costa Fortuna cruise liner that arrived in Patong Bay this morning (Mar 6) have been refused permission to come ashore. The ban follows officials confirming that 64 Italians on board left Italy in the past 14 days.

The move follows the Thai government yesterday instituting a 14-day quarantine on all people arriving from China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macao, Iran and Italy.

Italian 'risk' tourists see more than 2,000 stranded on cruise liner in Phuket

