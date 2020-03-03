New anti-coronavirus measures for foreign visitors and Thais returning from high risk areas

New anti-coronavirus measures for foreign visitors and Thais returning from high risk areas1 min read
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, via a ministerial announcement, has designated nine countries and two territories as high risk areas for COVID-19, and visitors to Thailand from these areas will be subject to 14-day home quarantine and will have to adhere to health related follow-up measures.
The nine countries, defined by Thailand as “high risk”, are Japan, South Korea, Germany, China, Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran, and the two territories are Macau and Hong Kong.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World