Two Thai Workers from South Korea Listed as Suspected Cases

Two Thai Workers from South Korea Listed as Suspected Cases1 min read
BANGKOK, March 3 (TNA) – Two Thai illegal workers, returning from South Korea were found to have fever during the thermal screening upon their arrivals and sent to hospitals for monitoring and testing of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Immigration police found two Thai workers out of all seven persons, returning from South Korea had suspicious symptoms during the screening at Savarnabhumi Airport yesterday, said Pol Col Choenron Rimpadee, deputy spokesman of immigration police.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA