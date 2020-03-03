Two Thai Workers from South Korea Listed as Suspected Cases





BANGKOK, March 3 (TNA) – Two Thai illegal workers, returning from South Korea were found to have fever during the thermal screening upon their arrivals and sent to hospitals for monitoring and testing of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Immigration police found two Thai workers out of all seven persons, returning from South Korea had suspicious symptoms during the screening at Savarnabhumi Airport yesterday, said Pol Col Choenron Rimpadee, deputy spokesman of immigration police.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



