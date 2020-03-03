Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

Two Thai Workers from South Korea Listed as Suspected Cases

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Arrival Hall at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan Province. Photo: Terence Ong.


BANGKOK, March 3 (TNA) – Two Thai illegal workers, returning from South Korea were found to have fever during the thermal screening upon their arrivals and sent to hospitals for monitoring and testing of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Immigration police found two Thai workers out of all seven persons, returning from South Korea had suspicious symptoms during the screening at Savarnabhumi Airport yesterday, said Pol Col Choenron Rimpadee, deputy spokesman of immigration police.

